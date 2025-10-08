Shares

Safaricom, in partnership with Huawei, has launches VybCall, Kenya’s first-ever Video Ring Back Tone (VRBT) service. Innovated from the popular Skiza service VybCall introduces personalized videos to entertain callers while they wait.

This launch makes Kenya the first African country to introduce a commercial VRBT service, marking a significant step in the evolution of digital mobile experiences on the continent.

With VybCall, customers can now share curated video content with their callers, adding a fresh and engaging twist to the traditional audio ring back tone.

James Maitai, Safaricom CTIO, highlighted the brand’s dedication to innovation: “At Safaricom, we are constantly exploring new ways to give our customers choice and control through targeted experiences. The launch of Kenya’s first Video Ring Back Tone service is one way we are transforming daily moments creatively, buttressing our commitment to innovation.”

The introduction of VRBT addresses shifting content consumption habits, particularly the global popularity of short-form video. It also opens up new economic avenues:

The service allows for monetization capabilities for content creators through customization, enhancing user experiences.

Businesses gain a unique edge by turning idle waiting time into a valuable marketing opportunity.

Gavin Gao, Huawei CEO-Kenya, commented on the partnership’s impact: “VybCall will help the amazing creatives in Kenya, which is just one of the many ways that Huawei works with our partners to develop innovative technologies which improve customer experience and drive economic growth.”

VybCall is currently accessible on several devices, including the Safaricom Neon range, select Samsung and Oppo devices, and Xiaomi’s Redmi A series. Support for Vivo devices is planned for Q2 2026.

Customers can easily opt-in and set up the service by dialling *860# on a compatible device or via the Safaricom App on vybcall.safaricom.com.