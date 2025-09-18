Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of Kenya is urging African countries to adopt technology-driven operations in the upstream petroleum sector to remain competitive on a global scale.

The call was made by EPRA’s Director General, Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, during a panel discussion at the Africa Oil Week conference in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking on the role of technology in accelerating oil and gas development, Kiptoo emphasized that technology and data are crucial for transforming how Africa manages its petroleum resources.

“We must harness the power of technology and innovation to enhance efficiency in the management of upstream petroleum resources,” Kiptoo stated. He added that for Kenya and the wider continent, technology is not just about improving operations; it’s a strategic pathway to expanding energy access and stimulating sustainable demand for oil and gas.

In a separate discussion on opportunities in East Africa’s petroleum space, Eng. Edward Kinyua, EPRA’s Director of Petroleum and Gas, highlighted Kenya’s efforts to create a stable and predictable regulatory environment.

“We recently exposed seven draft upstream and midstream petroleum regulations to public participation,” Eng. Kinyua said. “These regulations, once gazetted, will ensure a transparent and predictable regulatory environment while enhancing environmental responsibility and boosting investor confidence.”

Eng. Kinyua also announced that Gulf Energy is expected to submit a Field Development Plan (FDP) for the South Lokichar Basin for regulatory review, a critical step forward for Kenya’s upstream operations. He also disclosed that EPRA is in the process of establishing a petroleum data center, which will improve access to information for both investors and policymakers.