Shares

Kenya Airways has officially launched KQSafari Data, a roaming solution for mobile connectivity worldwide. The new service was unveiled at a contract signing between Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways’ Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, and Mandeep Birdi, CEO of RoamBuddy.

KQSafari Data originated from the Kenya Airways Open Innovation Challenge and was developed by its Fahari Innovation Hub. The service has more than 2,250 roaming plans available in over 180 countries, travelers can now choose from flexible Country, Regional, or Global packages at a fraction of the cost of traditional roaming.

“Our guests deserve more than just a flight; they deserve a connected journey that is seamless, affordable, and stress-free,” said Julius Thairu. “KQSafari Data ensures they can stay in touch with loved ones and businesses across the globe without worrying about high roaming costs. This is a customer-first innovation that reflects our commitment to enhancing the entire travel experience.”

Mandeep Birdi of RoamBuddy highlighted the power of collaboration, stating, “This partnership with Kenya Airways demonstrates the power of collaboration in delivering meaningful solutions for travelers. Together, we are redefining how customers connect when they travel abroad, ensuring convenience, affordability, and peace of mind.”

Kenya Airways’ new roaming service, KQSafari Data, provides global connectivity for travelers with eSIM-compatible phones. The service offers more than 750 data plans covering 180+ countries, with options for specific countries, regions, and a global plan that covers 140 countries.

The process is simple: after purchasing a data plan on the KQSafari Data website, you will receive a QR code. This code can be used to install the eSIM on your phone at any time, allowing you to set up your connectivity before you even begin your journey.

All of the eSIM plans are prepaid and users can expect to enjoy 3G and 4G LTE speeds on Kenya Airways’ supported networks around the globe.

Check out KQSafari Data offerings here kqsafaridata.com.