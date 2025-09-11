Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced key leadership appointments as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance institutional capacity, improve service delivery, and achieve organizational excellence. The KRA Board and Management are committed to ensuring executive roles are filled to maintain continuity and accountability across the organization.

Effective September 11, 2025, Ms. Nancy Ng’etich EBS has been appointed as the Commissioner for the Shared Services Department. Ms. Ng’etich has served as the acting Commissioner since February 2023, where she has been instrumental in overseeing organizational reforms, aligning HR with KRA’s 9th Corporate Plan, and promoting technology adoption to support revenue mobilization. Her extensive background includes serving as Deputy Commissioner for Policy & International Affairs in the Customs & Border Control Department and as a Senior Manager for Customs & Tax Advisory at Ernst & Young LLP. An Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, she is also a member of the Law Society of Kenya, the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya, and the Kenya Institute of Management.

In addition, the following leadership changes have been made in the Large & Medium Taxpayers Department:

CS. Rispah Simiyu (Mrs.) FCCA, EBS has been seconded to the National Treasury & Economic Planning.

Ms. Doreen Mbingi, Deputy Commissioner, Compliance East & South of Nairobi, has been appointed to provide acting leadership for the Large & Medium Taxpayers Department while a substantive appointment is pending.

The Authority congratulates Ms. Ng’etich and Ms. Mbingi on their appointments and urges all taxpayers and stakeholders to continue their support and collaboration. KRA reaffirms its commitment to its mandate of mobilizing revenue for national development while providing efficient, fair, and transparent services to all taxpayers across the country.