Shares

M-Pesa Foundation has supported Starehe Girls Center with the construction of a Ksh. 34 million perimeter wall to secure the institution. The wall will enhance the safety of the 800 girls at the school.

The handover took place as Starehe Girls Centre commemorated their Founders Day and 20th Anniversary since the institution was established in 2005. The occasion was used to recognise the academic achievements of students who sat for their KCSE examinations, long-serving staff and the exiting Board of Management members.

“Infrastructure plays an instrumental role in enabling quality education. Beyond the content, the environment has to be enabling for learners to thrive in their academics. We cannot overlook the safety of students and staff at school even as we strive to improve learning facilities. As we celebrate these students today, we appreciate the role that a secure learning environment plays in fostering academic excellence.” Said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Group Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

Some of the institutions M-Pesa Foundation has supported in Nairobi County include Ndurarua Primary School with additional classrooms at a cost of Ksh. 47 million, Mwangaza Secondary School with learning facilities worth Ksh. 37 million and Langata Technical and Vocational Centre with an ICT hub worth Ksh. 300,000.

“I am grateful to the Foundation for supporting us with this wall. We had concerns about the safety of our students. We needed to monitor incomings and outgoings to account for who is at the institution at a particular time. The new wall will guarantee the safety of our students and the security of our property,” said Eunice Mathu, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Starehe Girls Centre.

Safaricom, through its Foundations, has invested Ksh. 633 million in education projects in Nairobi County.