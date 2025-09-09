Shares

Borohoa la Nazi is a common and delicious Swahili dish, traditionally made with red lentils. This creamy and flavourful recipe is simple to make and results in a comforting meal.

Rich, creamy, and deeply flavourful, Borohoa la Nazi is a beloved lentil stew from the heart of Swahili cuisine. This comforting dish, made with tender red lentils simmered in coconut milk and a blend of aromatic spices, is a staple on the East African coast. It’s a testament to the region’s rich culinary heritage, where simple, wholesome ingredients are transformed into a truly unforgettable meal. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or new to Swahili food, this recipe offers a delicious and authentic taste of coastal Africa.

Ingredients

2 cups of red lentils

1 medium-sized chopped onion

1 1/2 teaspoons of ginger-garlic paste

1 1/2 cups of coconut milk

1 cup of coconut cream

Chopped coriander

1 teaspoon each of black pepper, curry powder, and turmeric

Whole chilies (optional)

Instructions