Borohoa la Nazi is a common and delicious Swahili dish, traditionally made with red lentils. This creamy and flavourful recipe is simple to make and results in a comforting meal.
Rich, creamy, and deeply flavourful, Borohoa la Nazi is a beloved lentil stew from the heart of Swahili cuisine. This comforting dish, made with tender red lentils simmered in coconut milk and a blend of aromatic spices, is a staple on the East African coast. It’s a testament to the region’s rich culinary heritage, where simple, wholesome ingredients are transformed into a truly unforgettable meal. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or new to Swahili food, this recipe offers a delicious and authentic taste of coastal Africa.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of red lentils
- 1 medium-sized chopped onion
- 1 1/2 teaspoons of ginger-garlic paste
- 1 1/2 cups of coconut milk
- 1 cup of coconut cream
- Chopped coriander
- 1 teaspoon each of black pepper, curry powder, and turmeric
- Whole chilies (optional)
Instructions
- Wash your lentils thoroughly and boil them for 8–10 minutes, or until they look flaky.
- Drain the water and transfer the cooked lentils to a blender.
- Add the chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, and coconut milk to the blender. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth.
- Pour the blended mixture back into your pot. Add the spices and whole chilies (if using), and let it cook for 3–5 minutes.
- Add the chopped coriander and coconut cream, and let it cook for another 3 minutes.
- Serve the Borohoa la Nazi hot, traditionally with coconut rice and fried fish.