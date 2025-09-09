Shares

Borohoa la Nazi is a common and delicious Swahili dish, traditionally made with red lentils. This creamy and flavourful recipe is simple to make and results in a comforting meal.

Rich, creamy, and deeply flavourful, Borohoa la Nazi is a beloved lentil stew from the heart of Swahili cuisine. This comforting dish, made with tender red lentils simmered in coconut milk and a blend of aromatic spices, is a staple on the East African coast. It’s a testament to the region’s rich culinary heritage, where simple, wholesome ingredients are transformed into a truly unforgettable meal. Whether you’re a seasoned cook or new to Swahili food, this recipe offers a delicious and authentic taste of coastal Africa.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of red lentils
  • 1 medium-sized chopped onion
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons of ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 1/2 cups of coconut milk
  • 1 cup of coconut cream
  • Chopped coriander
  • 1 teaspoon each of black pepper, curry powder, and turmeric
  • Whole chilies (optional)

Instructions

  1. Wash your lentils thoroughly and boil them for 8–10 minutes, or until they look flaky.
  2. Drain the water and transfer the cooked lentils to a blender.
  3. Add the chopped onions, ginger-garlic paste, and coconut milk to the blender. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth.
  4. Pour the blended mixture back into your pot. Add the spices and whole chilies (if using), and let it cook for 3–5 minutes.
  5. Add the chopped coriander and coconut cream, and let it cook for another 3 minutes.
  6. Serve the Borohoa la Nazi hot, traditionally with coconut rice and fried fish.