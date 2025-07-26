Shares

Express Kitchen Ltd has launched its 8th Chicken Cottage branch in Kasarani, Nairobi. This marks the 16th store in the Express Kitchen family. The new outlet is located at the Hass Petroleum petrol station in Kasarani, which is along the Kasarani – Mwiki Road.

“This is our 8th Chicken Cottage branch since 2024 and our 16th store overall. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and excited to keep expanding our footprint across Kenya,” said the Director, Abdirashid Jabane, of Express Kitchen. “We are a locally owned company dedicated to serving our community by providing high-quality meals at affordable prices.” added

The partnership with Hass Petroleum, which operates 38 retail stations in Kenya and over 150 across nine countries, has been instrumental in reaching motorists and urban consumers.

“The opening of Chicken Cottage at Hass Kasarani marks a key milestone in our vision to create holistic, family-friendly destinations across the country. We are proud to host the 8th Chicken Cottage branch in Kenya and the second one at a Hass service station following last year’s successful addition in Narok. Chicken Cottage’s high-quality offerings and forward-thinking ethos perfectly align with our commitment to providing convenient, enjoyable experiences for our customers.” Mohamud Salat ,Chief Executive Officer Hass Group.

To complement its physical presence, Chicken Cottage Kasarani will offer delivery services via Glovo, Uber Eats, and Bolt Food.

Express Kitchen is a food service company in Kenya, operating Chicken Cottage and Papa John’s Pizza brands with 16 stores and more in the pipeline.

Hass Petroleum is a regional oil marketing company with operations in nine countries across Africa and the Middle East. Its retail network includes over 150 stations, with 38 outlets in Kenya.