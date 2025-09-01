Shares

A quiet but significant shift is unfolding in Kenya’s urban centres. Once defined by in-person errands and brick-and-mortar retail, city life is being reshaped by a growing dependence on delivery platforms. The daily routine of navigating matatus and boda bodas to buy groceries, medicine, or lunch is steadily giving way to app-based orders and doorstep drop-offs. Behind this change, a dynamic new economy is taking shape. It combines technology, logistics, and consumer behaviour in ways that are gradually transforming how cities operate.

The growth of on-demand services is no longer a novelty. It is now an economic signal. What began as a convenience for early tech adopters has evolved into a utility deeply embedded in the daily lives of people across various income levels. With rising smartphone use, better internet access, and a digitally fluent population, urban Kenyans are redefining how they access products and services. Tasks that once required a trip to the shop, such as buying airtime, grocery shopping, or restocking household items, now happen at the tap of a screen.

At the heart of this shift is a change in how urban dwellers value their time. Tech platforms are offering more than just products. They are offering efficiency, speed, and ease. In cities like Nairobi and Mombasa, where traffic and queues are unpredictable, avoiding physical trips has become a practical solution. What used to take half a day can now be completed in minutes. Weekly grocery runs are turning into quick restocks. Pharmacy visits are being replaced with timely and discreet deliveries. Even late-night cravings have become part of a routine that runs through apps.

This shift in consumer behaviour is driving a transformation in urban logistics. Supply chains that were originally designed for wholesale and retail distribution are being adapted into local last-mile delivery networks built for speed. Warehouses are becoming smaller and are located closer to customers. Data now plays a central role in planning stock levels, efficient delivery routes, and fulfillment patterns.

The economic impact is already clear. In Kenya, Glovo has generated more than KES 15 billion in revenue for local stores and restaurants over the past five years. Over 4,500 stores and restaurants have partnered with the platform, with more than 80 percent being small and medium-sized enterprises. The delivery ecosystem has also supported income generation for over 7,000 riders since 2020. Many of these riders earn between KES 25,000 and KES 35,000 per month, providing a livelihood in a job market where formal opportunities remain limited. More than 1,800 active riders use the platform, and Glovo has built a network of 400 employees and live agents across the country.

Delivery work is not without its challenges. However, the sector is creating real opportunities for young people who are locked out of traditional employment. It is offering flexible hours, a path to entrepreneurship, and entry into Kenya’s growing digital economy.

Affordability is a key factor driving this shift. Food delivery in Kenya is no longer seen as a luxury. Many platforms now offer tiered fees, bundled promotions, discounts, and cash-on-delivery options that appeal to a wide range of consumers. For households in underserved areas, delivery is convenient. It is sometimes more affordable, especially when compared to transport costs or lost work hours.

Beyond convenience, delivery is beginning to reshape cultural expectations. Instant access is becoming normal. The idea that one can order anything from a plate of food to electronics or beauty products and have it delivered within an hour is no longer surprising. This shift is helping businesses to digitize their operations, which helps them to stay competitive online. Consumers are not just buying products. They are buying seamless, fast, and personalized experiences. This expectation is now starting to influence how people think about other services, including healthcare, transport, education, and even public administration.

The long-term sustainability of this model will depend on how well it adapts to complex urban realities. Cities must begin to plan for digital infrastructure, algorithmic systems, data flows, and localized distribution hubs. Governments and businesses will need to think more broadly about how to support digital access without deepening inequality or straining existing urban resources.

On-demand delivery is no longer a side trend in modern living. It is becoming central to how Kenyans in cities live, work, and consume. The platforms powering this shift are not simply reacting to demand. They are helping shape it. And in doing so, they are steering urban economies toward a more digital, responsive, and inclusive future.

By ⁠Caroline Mutuku, General Manager, Glovo Kenya