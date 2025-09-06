The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially endorsed the use of a class of weight-loss drugs, including the well-known medication Ozempic, for the treatment of diabetes. This landmark endorsement marks a significant shift in global health policy, recognizing the dual benefits of these drugs in managing both blood sugar levels and obesity, a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes.
While celebrating the medical potential of these drugs, the WHO simultaneously issued a strong call to action, urging pharmaceutical companies to produce cheaper, generic versions for developing countries. The high cost of these medications currently presents a significant barrier to access in many parts of the world, where the burden of diabetes is rapidly increasing.
The endorsement specifically refers to GLP-1 receptor agonists, a class of drugs that help regulate blood sugar, reduce appetite, and promote weight loss. Ozempic (semaglutide) is a prominent example of this class. Clinical trials have demonstrated their effectiveness not only in controlling glycemic levels but also in reducing the risk of cardiovascular events associated with diabetes.
However, the high price point of these branded drugs, often costing hundreds of dollars a month, puts them out of reach for a vast majority of the global population. This disparity in access creates a two-tiered system of care, where individuals in wealthier nations can benefit from the latest treatments while those in less developed countries are left with older, less effective options.
The WHO’s push for generic production is a critical component of its strategy to achieve health equity. By encouraging the development and distribution of affordable alternatives, the organization aims to ensure that these life-changing medications are accessible to everyone, regardless of their economic circumstances. This move aligns with the WHO’s broader mission to combat non-communicable diseases, of which diabetes is a major contributor to morbidity and mortality worldwide.
The move is expected to spur negotiations between governments, pharmaceutical companies, and international health organizations to find viable solutions for increasing access to these drugs. It is a clear signal that the WHO believes the benefits of these treatments are too great to be limited to a privileged few and that global health requires a more equitable and affordable approach to medication.
This development comes as health authorities in some countries are issuing warnings regarding the use of these drugs. In Kenya, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has cautioned the public against using Ozempic for weight loss without medical supervision. The warning stems from the unsupervised and “off-label” use of Semaglutide, the drug’s active ingredient, for purposes other than its approved use.
The PPB emphasized that Ozempic is officially approved solely for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes. The board highlighted that using the medication for weight loss without a prescription and medical guidance can lead to severe health complications, including hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), eye conditions, acid reflux disease, and pancreatitis.