The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has warned Kenyans not to use the medication Ozempic for weight loss.

PPB has issued a safety alert to the public regarding the unsupervised and off-label use of Semaglutide for weight loss. The board warns that Semaglutide, a prescription-only medicine commonly known by its brand name Ozempic and other generic names, can lead to serious health outcomes when used without medical supervision or for purposes other than its approved use.

Semaglutide aka Ozempic is officially approved for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus that is not sufficiently controlled. While its benefits for this purpose are well-established, serious safety concerns arise when it is used outside of its approved medical purpose, such as for weight loss.

PPB highlighted some of the most common and serious side effects associated with Semaglutide/Ozempic, including: