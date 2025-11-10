Shares

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has issued a strongly worded public advisory demanding that social media influencers immediately stop promoting and advising the public on Prescription-Only Medicines (POMs) such as Ozempic. This includes prominent creators like Gachau Njoroge, who prompted the statement after sharing a video advising on the use of the meds like Ozempic.

The advisory, signed by PSK National President Dr. Wairemu-wa Mbogo, slams the emerging trend of digital content creators discussing POMs, particularly those being used off-label for weight loss, stating it “undermines the prevailing health practices” and is a “contravention of both ethical and legal provisions.”

PSK’s primary concern is that these online communications expose the public to significant health risks, including misinformation, fake news, and the promotion of improper resale or injection of powerful, controlled substances.

“We remind you that communication about and marketing of POMs must comply with relevant legal and ethical provisions,” the PSK letter states.

The professional body specifically cited violations of three major regulatory instruments:

The Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244, Laws of Kenya).

The Pharmacy and Poisons (Marketing and Advertising of Medicines and Medical Appliances) Rules, 2021.

The Code of Ethics for Pharmacists in Kenya.

While recognizing the value of digital media for health education, PSK highlighted that the issue arises when POMs are interwoven with lifestyle content, such as nutrition, fitness, and supplements, and features links to where the drugs can be obtained, often through unauthorized channels like courier services.

The Society stresses that the role of advising on POMs belongs exclusively to registered pharmacists and healthcare practitioners.

In a direct request to the influencers and content creators, the PSK demanded an “immediate halt to all online direct and indirect messaging and sale of POMs.”

The key actions requested include:

Policing Content: Implementing measures to direct the public toward authorized channels for purchasing POMs.

Refraining from Promotion: Stopping any communication about POMs alongside fitness or supplement information that encourages inappropriate use.

Debunking Misinformation: Actively correcting false pricing or misleading health content related to these medicines.

The PSK concluded by emphasizing its willingness to collaborate with influencers to ensure health information shared is accurate and supports public safety.