Safaricom has today held its first ever gaming conference at the Michael Joseph Centre, located at its headquarters in Nairobi.

The forum themed Level Up Africa: Unlocking Gaming Potential in Africa explored how gaming is shaping the future. This is from eSports and game development to the role of tech, policy, and investment in growing Africa’s gaming scene.

Additionally, the conference was a vibrant celebration of pop culture, featuring movies, TV shows, music, cosplay, performances, and merchandise exhibitions.

“Gaming is more than just play – it’s talent, creativity, and opportunity. At Safaricom, we believe in powering the youth and building platforms where skills can turn into careers, innovations, and thriving communities,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom.

The event also sparked conversations about challenges in the space, including the need for stronger policies, more investment for developers, and support to keep African talent from moving abroad.

Safaricom has been a long standing supporter of the gaming and eSports ecosystem through its youth-focused platforms and sponsorships.

In 2019, the company launched an eSports tournament in partnership with Pro Series Gaming (PSG), targeting youth aged 18–26 who were exploring gaming as a career path. The tournament doubled up as a mentorship and empowerment platform for both casual and avid gamers nationwide.

In 2021, Safaricom introduced an online gaming competition for customers using its Games Lounge service. The 8 week MobiPlay Challenge saw customers compete on simple puzzles, arcade and action games with daily and weekly prizes as well as a grand prize up for grabs.

Last year, Safaricom launched a 90 day online gaming challenge dubbed Wai Ndai that saw customers compete for daily cash vouchers totaling Ksh. 500,000 and a Grand Prize of three Suzuki Altos.

More recently, Safaricom sponsored the 2025 Otamatsuri Gaming Convention held at KICC, where it powered the entire experience through its 5G network. Participants enjoyed high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connectivity, enabling seamless gameplay and online interactions.