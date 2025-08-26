Shares

Kenyan gaming enthusiasts gathered on Saturday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the 2025 Otamatsuri Gaming Convention.

Otamatsuri is an annual anime, manga, and multi-entertainment convention. The event transformed the venue into an electrifying hub of energy, skill, and creativity, as gamers competed and showcased their talent.

As part of its support, Safaricom powered the gaming experience with 5G network connectivity, giving participants a chance to experience firsthand the speed of the network.

“We are proud to partner with Otamatsuri to power this year’s convention with our 5G network. This is not just about showcasing speed and reliability, it is about enabling experiences, connecting communities, and supporting the growth of gaming culture in Kenya.” Said, Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC.

Beyond gaming, the event celebrated diverse aspects of pop culture including movies, TV shows, music, technology, cosplay, performances, and merchandise exhibitions.

“The turnout this year has been incredible, with an overwhelming number of gamers joining us to experience the event and showcase their talent. I would like to thank our key sponsors, especially Safaricom, for their strong support in powering this event with 5G. The speed and stability of their network has been a game-changer for our competitors. We are optimistic about growing this convention to even greater heights in the coming year.” Jotham Micah, organizer.

The highlight of the event was a Local Area Network (LAN) Party, an all-night gaming marathon where participants brought their own PCs or consoles and battled head-to-head in nonstop competition. The LAN Party featured intense matchups across multiple genres, including shooters, strategy games, sports titles, and more.