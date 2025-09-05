The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as Poetry Slam Africa holds its third preliminary round this Saturday. The event is a high-stakes competition where poets will battle it out for a spot in the highly anticipated Grand Slam Final.
A poetry slam is more than just a reading; it’s a competitive event where poets are judged on their performance, stage presence, and the power of their words. The scores, determined by either a select panel of judges or audience applause, decide who moves on to the next round.
Poetry Slam Africa’s format consists of three elimination rounds. In this third preliminary, 12 emerging poets will take the stage, each hoping to secure their place in the final. Only the top three poets from this round will advance to the Grand Slam Final on February 1, 2026.
This Saturday’s event promises an afternoon of raw talent and powerful storytelling.
Event details
- When: Saturday, September 6, 2025 | 2 PM – 6 PM
- Where: Goethe-Institut Nairobi
- Who: 12 talented poets competing for a spot in the final.
- Tickets: Advance tickets are available for KES 500, or you can purchase them at the door for Ksh. 1000. Buy tickets here mookh.com/event/poetry-slam-africa-3rd-preliminary-2025
This event is presented by Creative Spills in partnership with the Goethe-Institut, Africalia, and the Kingdom of Belgium.