The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat have announced the full program and speaker lineup for the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025). The event, held from September 4-10, 2025, in Algiers, is set to be the most influential gathering on the continent’s trade and investment calendar.
Over seven days, more than 35,000 delegates and 2,000 exhibitors from 140 countries are expected to unlock over US $44 billion in trade and investment deals. The event’s agenda promises to accelerate Africa’s economic transformation and integration under the AfCFTA.
The fair will open with a Presidential Summit Day, welcoming President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, along with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, AfCFTA Champion Mahamadou Issoufou, and several other Heads of State. They will be joined by influential leaders such as:
- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization
- Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group
- Dr. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre
- Ralph Mupita, President and Group CEO of MTN Group
- Adewale Tinubu, CEO of Oando Plc
This year’s program is packed with special-focus days and pavilions designed to highlight key sectors and initiatives:
- Global Africa Diaspora Day: Celebrating the continent’s ties with its diaspora.
- Arise Industrialisation Day: A forum dedicated to driving value addition and manufacturing.
- Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX): Spotlighting the power of Africa’s cultural and creative industries.
- Africa Automotive Show: Uniting the continent’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem.
- Dangote Pavilion and Special Day: Celebrating intra-African trade and industrial champions.
- AU Youth Start-Up Platform: Empowering the next generation of African entrepreneurs.
According to Ms. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice-President of Intra-African Trade at Afreximbank, IATF2025 is not just an event but a “marketplace and a movement.” She encouraged businesses and investors to seize the opportunity to scale operations and form strategic partnerships.