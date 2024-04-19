Shares

Algeria has signed a hosting agreement for the 2025 intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) slated for 4th to 10th September, 2025 in Algiers.

The agreement signing ceremony took place in Algiers and was hosted by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

The signing ceremony was attended by public and private sector institutions, African diplomatic corps, financial institutions, and trade and industry associations. Attendees had the opportunity to visit the Algerian Company of Fairs and Exports (SAFEX), which will be the venue for the IATF2025.

The Intra-African Trade Fair gives delegates the opportunity to hear actionable insights from an array of experts on a wide range of trade and investment topics and opportunities. The event also offers opportunities for participants from the Diaspora, creative industries including gastronomy and the culinary arts, to attend and showcase their goods, services and expertise.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairperson of the IATF2025 Advisory Council and Former President of Nigeria said, “The IATF2025 Hosting Agreement represents more than just a contractual agreement; rather it symbolises a collective responsibility of the partners for excellence and innovation in continuing the tradition of the Intra-African Trade Fair, which has become established as the AfCFTA Marketplace and the go-to trade and investment event on the African continent. The IATF is now a foremost event in the African calendar of economic, social, trade and even policy events.”

On his part, Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President of Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, said, “The Intra-African Trade Fair opens alternate routes for African trade. It has become the platform for actualising the AfCFTA vision. It expands and deepens knowledge of the continent’s trading environment and enhances the industrial capacity of African economies. Ultimately, IATF has become the engine accelerating trade and business flows within the continent.”