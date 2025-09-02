Shares

Customer care is the cornerstone of any organization and at KRA the score is almost always an F. Trying to get served remotely is a huge task and phones and emails are rarely answered. This is funny because they are quick to email and call you when you have tax arrears.

The customer service system should be overhauled to be more efficient and empathetic. KRA staff should be well trained to resolve taxpayer issues quickly and courteously, whether by phone or email.

3. Tax laws and regulations

KRA need to work with the government to simplify tax laws and regulations. KRA should ensure all communication, including forms and online instructions, is written in plain, easy to understand language. This is especially crucial for small businesses and individuals who may not have access to professional tax advice.