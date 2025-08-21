Shares

Britam General Insurance has launched an Electric Vehicle (EV) insurance cover in Kenya, designed to support the country’s growing shift to green mobility. The product is tailored for both fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure’s Draft National e-Mobility Policy, the government aims for EVs to constitute 5% of new vehicle registrations by 2025.

One of the cover’s features is the battery protect cover extension, which safeguards the most valuable component of an EV, the battery and electric motor system. Other benefits include coverage for personal charging equipment and an out of charge recovery service, which tows stranded vehicles to the nearest charging station.

“This EV Insurance cover shows how Britam innovates to meet evolving customer needs while supporting sustainable transport,” said James Mbithi, CEO and Principal Officer, Britam General Insurance. “By providing tailored EV insurance, we are contributing to a low-carbon future while helping the market scale responsibly.”

Beyond EV specific risks, the cover offers comprehensive protection against accidental damage, theft, fire, flooding and malicious damage. It also has additional benefits such as political violence and terrorism cover, courtesy vehicles, road rescue, and excess protection, under Britam’s standard motor insurance terms.

Premiums are designed to stay affordable, with the flexibility of lump sum payments or monthly installments. The cover also extends to privately used electric motorcycles.

With this launch, Britam builds on its broader sustainability initiatives, including installation of three EV charging stations with six charging ports and a 183-panel solar car port at its Nairobi headquarters.