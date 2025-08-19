In a dramatic turn of events, Uganda has secured a spot in the CHAN 2024 quarter-finals after a thrilling 3-3 draw against South Africa.
The Cranes, playing in front of a home crowd, took the lead in the first half but found themselves trailing 3-1 after a second-half resurgence from South Africa. However, with just minutes left on the clock, Uganda was awarded two penalties, both of which were converted to level the score and send the crowd into a frenzy.
The result means Uganda tops Group C with seven points, while Algeria finishes second with six points after their goalless draw with Niger. South Africa, also on six points, was eliminated on goal difference. This is the first time in seven attempts that Uganda has advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania