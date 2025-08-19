Shares

Family Bank Group has announced that it has posted a 38.7% increase in net profit to Ksh. 2.2 billion for the six months period ended June 30, 2025. This is up from the Ksh. 1.6 billion the company posted in the same period last year.

The Bank’s balance sheet strengthened significantly, with total assets growing by 21.8% to Ksh. 192.8 billion. This was driven by a double-digit expansion of 10.4% in the loan book to Ksh. 100.9 billion, supported by recent funding partnerships with British International Investment and the European Investment Bank, which have expanded access to financing for SMEs.

The bank net interest income surged by 39.9% to Ksh. 6.9 billion, buoyed by a 48.7% growth in interest income from Government securities and a 14.8% increase in interest income from loans and advances which closed at Ksh. 7.7 billion

Speaking during the release of the results, Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau attributed the performance to the Bank’s strategic execution and customer focus.

“Our strong half-year results reflect strategic clarity, operational excellence, and the trust our customers place in us. This momentum is further supported by our 2025–2029 strategy, which focuses on scaling SME lending, driving innovation and digital transformation, and delivering a customer experience that positions Family Bank as the financial partner of choice for individuals and businesses across Kenya,” she said.

Customer deposits rose by 25.7% to Ksh. 149.7 billion, boosted by the Bank’s branch optimisation strategy, including continuous expansion. During the period, the Bank opened 96th branch in Kilifi.

Operating expenses saw a notable rise of 36.3%, climbing from Ksh. 4.9 billion to Ksh. 6.7 billion. This increase was primarily driven by strategic investments in marketing initiatives to strengthen brand visibility, the expansion of the branch network, and the modernization of digital infrastructure.

The Bank recorded a 15.4% reduction in net non-performing loans, driven by improved asset quality and sustained recovery efforts.

“To further reinforce this progress and cushion against potential sector-wide risks, we increased our loan loss provisions by 68.4% to KES 663.5 million as a prudent risk management and proactive approach to safeguarding assets,” said Family Bank Chief Financial Officer Paul Ngaragari.

Core capital stood at Ksh. 16.5 billion, up from Ksh. 14.5 billion, while the Bank’s liquidity ratio strengthened to 53.1%, well above the statutory requirement of 20%, reflecting strong capital adequacy.