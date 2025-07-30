Shares

Family Bank has received a USD 20 million (Ksh. 2.6 billion) trade finance facility from British International Investment (BII) to expand access to financing for MSMEs in trade-related sectors in Kenya.

This partnership seeks to bolster trade financing in the country. It will have a minimum of 75% of the funds directed towards financing trade for MSMEs, while at least 50% will support women-led businesses and agribusiness-related enterprises. They include those engaged in agricultural production, processing, logistics, infrastructure, and broader value chain activities. This facility is a 2X-qualified investment, part of a global initiative to drive women empowerment in developing economies.

“SMEs in Kenya continue to grapple with foreign currency liquidity constraints, which hamper their ability to access affordable financing and transact seamlessly. With SMEs forming over 80 per cent of our customer base, it is crucial for us to roll out innovate, friendly and cost-effective ways of doing business,” said Family Bank CEO Nancy Njau.

“This partnership not only supports our five-year strategy to scale SME lending and deepen market segmentation but also accelerates our ambition to bridge financing gaps for vital businesses, particularly those led by women and those in the trade and agriculture sector,” she concluded.

Seema Dhanani, East Africa Regional Director and Head of Office, Kenya at BII said: “MSMEs contribute 40% to Kenya’s GDP and are vital for youth, women, and vulnerable groups’ employment. Our partnership with Family Bank enables us to support these small businesses, particularly agri-focused and women-led ones, with essential trade and working capital finance. This is aligned with our support to Kenya’s goal of building a vibrant MSME sector that drives economic and social transformation.”