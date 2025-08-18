Shares

Each day, millions of people across Kenya rely on boda bodas to weave through traffic on the way to work, to move goods, access healthcare, and bridge the last mile. These fast, affordable motorcycle taxis power urban mobility and support economic inclusion, but they operate in a sector that remains largely informal. Many drivers navigate these roads with little training, oversight or protection.

And yet, the sector is a critical part of Kenya’s economy, contributing over KSh 660 billion annually, which is around 4.4 percent of the country’s GDP. More than 2.5 million people depend on this sector for income. It fuels last-mile delivery, supports e-commerce, connects farms to markets, and sustains a wide network of service providers. Many drivers use motorcycle taxis to supplement other income, support families, or save for rainy days.

The potential of Kenya’s two-wheel economy is immense, yet it remains largely untapped. This is not just about moving people from point A to B; it’s about fostering economic empowerment, enhancing urban efficiency, and creating a sustainable future for mobility. Unlocking this potential requires a multifaceted approach that goes beyond traditional views of the boda boda sector and elevates it from an informal necessity to a professionalised, respected, and thriving industry.

The perception of boda bodas often falls short of their true value. They are not merely a last-resort mode of transport; they are the capillaries of urban and peri-urban life in Kenya. Their agility allows them to navigate congested streets and reach areas inaccessible to larger vehicles, making them indispensable for last-mile logistics and connecting communities. It is this kind of efficiency that positions them as a key solution to the growing challenges of urban sprawl and traffic congestion.

However, this vital role is often overshadowed by concerns around safety and professionalism. Many drivers lack formal training, leading to a higher incidence of accidents. The absence of comprehensive insurance and social security nets leaves drivers vulnerable to financial hardship in case of injury or vehicle damage. Addressing these fundamental issues is paramount to building a sustainable and respected boda boda sector.

Technology holds the key to professionalising and modernising the boda boda sector. Digital platforms can bring structure to a largely informal industry, offering tools for better organisation, improved safety, and enhanced earning opportunities. By integrating features such as transparent pricing and direct feedback mechanisms, these platforms can foster a greater sense of accountability and trust between drivers and riders.

For instance, app-based services like Uber Boda demonstrate how technology can elevate the sector. Through such platforms, drivers must undergo background checks every year and receive training in road safety and customer service. According to the Uber Kenya Economic Impact Report, 87 percent of drivers reported that they felt safer if there was such app-based support, and riders shared similar feedback.

Features like in-app GPS tracking, “Share My Trip,” and emergency buttons significantly enhance safety for both drivers and riders. This shift from informal arrangements to structured, app-driven operations not only provide drivers with consistent earning opportunities but also establishes clear standards, leading to a more reliable and professional service for consumers. The transparency in upfront pricing removes uncertainty and builds trust, changing the perception of boda bodas from an unpredictable option to a dependable mode of transport. In 2023 alone, app-based platforms enabled KSh 2.2 billion in additional income for drivers. Drivers attributed KSh 1.6 billion of that to the value of being able to choose their own schedules.

Beyond ride-hailing, technology can also democratise access to financial services. Mobile money platforms, for example, enable flexible loan repayments and credit access for drivers, even those without formal banking histories. This financial inclusion empowers them to transition from renting to owning their motorcycles, a crucial step towards long-term economic stability and wealth creation.

The conversation around the boda boda sector must also include its environmental impact. The adoption of electric motorcycles (e-bikes) is a game-changer, with significant cost savings for drivers due to eliminated fuel expenses and reduced maintenance. In 2024, electric motorcycles (e-bikes) accounted for more than 7 percent of new bike registrations in Kenya, up from 3.6 percent the year before. This shift is projected to create over 300,000 new jobs over the next five years.

The rising number of registered e-bikes in Kenya is a promising sign of progress in sustainable transport. However, adoption remains uneven, especially in rural areas where charging infrastructure is still limited. To make e-mobility more inclusive, targeted investment in local assembly, service centres, and widespread charging infrastructure is essential.

Electric mobility presents a fantastic opportunity for Kenya. Our electricity grid is powered mainly by renewable sources, hydro, geothermal, and wind, which generate a surplus every night. The wind is still blowing while we sleep! Directing this excess energy to power our transportation requirements will cut our foreign exchange needs and strengthen our balance of payments. By embracing electric mobility, we can transform our natural advantages into a cleaner, stronger, and more self-reliant Kenya.

While technology offers powerful solutions, it cannot solve all the challenges. Issues like financial literacy, crime, lack of comprehensive insurance or legal protection remain significant hurdles. The path forward lies in public-private collaboration. Government bodies, civil society organisations, and businesses must work together to create an incentivising policy framework that balances formalisation with the entrepreneurial spirit of the sector. Programs that offer training in road safety, customer service, and digital tools, are crucial for professional development and instilling business discipline and financial literacy.

Kenya has a unique opportunity to lead Africa in modernising two-wheel transport. By recognising the boda boda sector’s vital contribution, investing in its professionalisation, and embracing technological advancements, the nation can deliver safer rides, create better jobs, improve service quality, and foster cleaner cities. It is about cultivating a thriving ecosystem that respects its entrepreneurial spirit while protecting everyone on the road.

By Imran Manji, General Manager – Head of East Africa & Head of Business Development for Africa at Uber