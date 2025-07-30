Shares

Uber has announced that it has integrated its safety features into its two-wheeled ride-hailing service, Uber Boda.

The service introduces safety measures including GPS tracking, emergency assistance, driver verification, and professional training programs to improve safety standards in the two-wheel transportation sector.

Uber Boda has leveraged the same safety approach that Uber uses for its car services and has adapted the same features specifically for motorcycle transportation to address the unique safety needs of two-wheel urban mobility in Kenya.

“Safety has always been at the core of everything we do at Uber, regardless of whether someone is riding in a car or on a motorcycle,” said Cassie Jaganyi, Head of Communications for Uber, Sub-Saharan Africa. “We have introduced technology and training standards that set a new benchmark for motorcycle taxi safety in Kenya, ensuring both our drivers and riders can travel with confidence.”

Uber Boda’s introduction of safety measures aims to elevate standards across Kenya’s motorcycle taxi industry by demonstrating the value of proper training and verification processes. The drivers undergo extensive background checks and receive professional training focused on safe riding practices and customer service. For added security, every Uber Boda trip is tracked via GPS in real-time from start to finish, providing a digital footprint.

Riders can use the Share My Trip feature to easily share their trip details, including their route and estimated time of arrival, with trusted contacts. In instances where immediate assistance is needed, an in-app emergency button provides a direct link to emergency services.

The partnership between Uber and Greenwheels Africa, one of Nairobi’s leading electric mobility solutions, adds a sustainability dimension to the Uber Boda offering. “At Greenwheels, our focus is on providing clean, efficient, and safe two-wheeled transport solutions. Our partnership with Uber allows us to combine our expertise in electric mobility with their technology and safety standards to offer an experience that is not only safer, but also more sustainable,” said Nabil Anjarwalla, CEO, Greenwheels Africa. “We ensure that every rider receives hands-on training, regular safety inspections, and support so that they can operate confidently and responsibly on the roads.”