Mary-Ann Musangi, daughter of the late Kenyan businessman Chris Kirubi, has been appointed to lead a taskforce for rebranding Kenya’s tourism sector. Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano selected Musangi to chair the 22-member team, which aims to revitalize the Magical Kenya brand. The team’s goal is to reposition Kenya as a top-tier, youth-focused travel destination.
The taskforce is responsible for evaluating Kenya’s current global tourism image, benchmarking against other successful destinations, and developing a new brand strategy. They are expected to submit a detailed report with recommendations within twelve months.
The 23-member team, appointed by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano through a gazette notice dated August 15, 2025, will serve for a 12-month period. Its mandate includes conducting a deep-dive assessment of Kenya’s global tourism perception, benchmarking against leading destinations, and crafting a modern brand strategy.
Monali Shah will deputise Mary-Ann, while Grace Wangui Kamau and Fatuma Huka will serve as joint secretaries. The members include Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei, hotelier Mohammed Hersi, creative professional Fakii Liwali, Nation Media Group (NMG) Head of Broadcasting Simaloi Dajom, and Belva Digital CEO Serah Katusya. Other members are Isabelle Rostom, Carolyne Kendi, Zizwe Awour, Nelly Wainaina, Maurice Juma, Timothy Birir, Rosalind Gichuru, Mike Njogu, Yvonne Ogwang, John Waigi, Yvonne Tharao, Stephen Kinyanjui, and Harrison Pemba Taga.
In addition to Musangi’s appointment, several other state appointments were made. President William Ruto appointed Prof. John Onyango Owino as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Commission for University Education. He also named John Antira Ketora and Lt. Gn. (Rtd) Levi Franklin Mghalu to chair the boards of the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation and the Kenya National Shipping Line, respectively. Furthermore, President Ruto announced a vacancy for the Chairperson and members of the National Land Commission and established a selection panel for their recruitment. Lastly, Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui appointed Antony Mwangi and Joyce Kiprop Cheruiyot to various State agencies and re-appointed Philip Coulson.