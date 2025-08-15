Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic (CAR) have both been eliminated from the CHAN 2024 tournament, but they will play their final Group B matches on Saturday, August 16, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Their opponents, Madagascar and Tanzania, are in completely different positions, with Tanzania already qualified for the knockout stage and Madagascar fighting for the last remaining spot.
Burkina Faso vs. Madagascar (20:00 EAT)
This is a must-win match for Madagascar. The team is currently in third place in Group B with four points, behind Tanzania and Mauritania. A victory would secure their spot in the quarter-finals, regardless of the other match’s outcome, as they would overtake Mauritania, who has already played all of its matches and sits on seven points. Madagascar is coming off a confidence-boosting 2-0 win against CAR. Coach Romuald Rakotondrabe’s side is determined to repeat their 2022 tournament success, where they finished with a bronze medal.
Burkina Faso, on the other hand, is already out of the competition. With only three points from three games, the team can only play for pride. Coach Issa Balbone has stated that despite their elimination, his team will treat the match like any other and aims to finish the tournament honorably.
Central African Republic vs. Tanzania (20:00 EAT)
For the Central African Republic (CAR), this match marks the end of a tough tournament. They have yet to register a point, losing all three of their matches and conceding seven goals. The team is looking to avoid finishing the tournament without a win.
Co-hosts Tanzania have been the surprise package of the tournament, dominating Group B with a perfect nine points from three wins. They have already secured their place in the quarter-finals and will be looking to maintain their perfect record and momentum heading into the knockout stage. Despite having already qualified, the home crowd’s support will likely motivate the Taifa Stars to deliver another strong performance. This match provides Tanzania with an opportunity to test their squad depth and tactics before the more challenging knockout matches.
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DRC vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania