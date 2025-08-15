In a tense Group C match of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Algeria rescued a point against Guinea with a late 1-1 draw.
Guinea took the lead in the 62nd minute with a fine strike from Ismaël Camara. This goal put them on track for a crucial victory to keep their tournament hopes alive. However, Algeria responded with a triple substitution and increased pressure.
Algeria’s persistence paid off in the 88th minute when Soufiane Bayazid slotted home a goal after a setup from Abderrahmane Meziane.
The draw leaves Algeria with five points, keeping them in contention for a quarter-final spot. Guinea, with four points, has been eliminated from the tournament. The result was a disappointment for Guinea’s coach, Souleymane Camara, who expressed frustration at his team’s inability to hold on to the lead. Algeria’s coach, Majid Bougherra, was satisfied with the point, which he felt showed his team’s resilience.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DRC vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania