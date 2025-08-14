Morocco secured a vital 3-1 victory over Zambia in a high-stakes Group A match of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) at Nyayo National Stadium today. The win keeps the Atlas Lions in contention for a spot in the knockout stage, while Zambia has been eliminated from the tournament after a third consecutive loss.
The match saw Morocco dominate possession and create several chances, but they were initially met with a resilient Zambian defense. The deadlock was broken just before halftime when Mohamed Rabie Hrimat scored in stoppage time (45’+2′).
Morocco extended their lead in the second half with a goal from Oussama Lamlioui in the 66th minute. However, Zambia responded quickly, with Andrew Phiri scoring in the 70th minute to cut the deficit and inject new life into the game.
Any hopes of a Zambian comeback were dashed in the final minutes when Sabir Bougrine scored in the 90th+5 minute to seal the 3-1 win for Morocco.
With this result, Morocco now has six points in Group A, trailing the group leader, Kenya, who has seven points. Zambia remains at the bottom of the group with zero points. The victory serves as a crucial rebound for Morocco, who were looking for a strong performance after their 1-0 defeat to Kenya in their previous match.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DRC vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania