Diani Beach, Kenya, is one of those places where hotel prices have steadily climbed, making budget-friendly options increasingly rare. So when you stumble upon a new boutique hostel—clean, comfortable, and inviting—with an opening rate of just Ksh 1,700 (B&B) for a mixed dorm, it’s a breath of fresh air. Allamanda Boutique Hostel breaks the mold of traditional Diani hostels and backpacker stays.

Located in Galu, directly opposite the luxurious Almanara Boutique Hotel & Villas off Sunset Road, Allamanda features eight private rooms, a mixed dorm, and a female-only dorm—each designed with comfort, simplicity, and a splash of coastal charm.

The space cleverly reinvents the typical hostel experience. There’s an outdoor bar, games area, lounge space, and even dogs and pets allowed, lending the property a relaxed, pub-like vibe. Despite its laid-back feel, the hostel doesn’t compromise on aesthetics.

The rooms are tastefully curated: modern artwork, white and blue vinyl-accented walls, antique décor, and eye-catching macramé pieces elevate the interiors. Diani’s leading travel planner and tour agent, Eve Njambi of Explore With Eve, puts it best:

“You can tell the design and thought that went into the space comes from someone who’s experienced hostel life firsthand.”

Guests can prepare their own meals or hire a private chef for Ksh 2,500 per day. Meals can be enjoyed wherever you please—at the bar, in the garden, in the lounge, or around the communal dining table near the kitchen.

Allamanda is designed with the modern young traveler in mind. It offers a warm, social space for guests to unwind, meet others, and reconnect with nature. It’s the kind of place where you can wake with the sun, stroll to the beach, and ease into the unhurried rhythm of coastal living.

The beds are solidly built, the mattresses thick and firm, and the whole place is immaculately clean. Every room has personality. Every corner feels intentional.

Shilling-for-shilling, dollar-for-dollar, pound-for-pound — Allamanda Boutique Hostel offers superb value.