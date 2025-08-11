The long-awaited 2025/26 football season is just around the corner, and SuperSport is your all-access pass to the world’s greatest game. Beginning on August 15, fans can look forward to a full season of live and exclusive action from the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A on DStv, GOtv, and Showmax.
According to MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nzola Miranda, the new season promises to be the best yet. “Kenyans will once again enjoy incredible football coverage. We will continue to deliver world-class action to fans wherever they are and however they choose to enjoy the game, whether on television at home or on their mobile phones on the go,” he said.
SuperSport will be the home of football, with dedicated channels for Europe’s leagues:
1. Premier League: A total of 380 Premier League matches will be broadcast live on the dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel (223). The season kicks off on August 15 at 9:00 PM CAT as Liverpool faces AFC Bournemouth.
2. La Liga: More than 300 games from the Spanish league will be available on the dedicated SuperSport La Liga channel (224). Champions Barcelona begin their title defense on August 15-16 with a trip to Mallorca.
3. Serie A: The Italian league returns on August 23. You can catch more than 300 matches, including Napoli’s first game of the season against Sassuolo at 6:30 PM CAT.
SuperSport will also bring you a wide range of cup competitions and other leagues. You can catch the magic of knockout football from the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. The coverage also includes key African tournaments such as the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup, as well as the Betway Premiership.
“With the biggest stars, intense rivalries, and the most prestigious leagues, there’s never been a better time to get and stay connected to DStv, Showmax and GOtv,” added Miranda. “Whether you’re cheering from Nairobi or Mombasa, it’s all on SuperSport, your home of football entertainment.”