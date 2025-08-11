Shares

Equity Group has announced that it has posted a Ksh. 34.6 billion profit after tax for the half year period ended 30th June 2025. This is a 17% growth from the Ksh. 29.6 billion net profit that the company posted in a similar period in 2024.

According to the company, the rise on profitability was driven by a 9% growth in net interest income after an 18% decline in interest expense. Total costs also reduced by 2% driven by a 34% reduction in loan loss provisions.

Commenting on the Half Year 2025 performance, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi said, “The execution of the strategic business plan has started to reflect on the balance sheet and performance of the Group in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, trade and investment, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that populate the eco-systems of the formal sector in these value chains and is likely to significantly and increasingly transform the structure and performance of the Group. Continued execution has resulted in transformation of the balance sheet structure and the resultant profit and loss structure creating resilience in performance.”

The company recorded a 4% growth in loan book to Ksh. 825.1 billion while customer deposits registered a 2% growth to Ksh. 1.32 trillion and total assets grew by 3% to reach Ksh. 1.8 trillion.

The company has registered the strongest quarterly performance in Q2 2025 of Ksh. 22.9 billion and Q1 2025 of Ksh. 18.6 billion both above the quarterly average for the last 4 years, of Ksh.14.8 billion.

In Kenya, profit after tax increased by 40% from Ksh. 13.9 billion to Ksh. 19.5 billion, net interest income increased by 18% from Ksh. 27.7 billion to Ksh. 32.8 billion after 29% decline on interest expense to Kshs.18.3 billion down from Ksh. 25.6 billion. Total equity grew by 22% to Ksh.154.6 billion from Ksh. 127.2 billion.

In DRC, profit after tax increased by 22% to Ksh. 9.1 billion from Ksh.7.4 billion. Loans and advances grew by 13% to Ksh.275.4 billion from Ksh. 244.2 billion funded by a decline in cash from Ksh. 271.4 billion down to Ksh.236.5 billion. Total equity grew 28% to Ksh. 82.6 billion up from Ksh. 64.8 billion

In Uganda, profit after tax increased by 40% to Ksh.1.9 billion from Ksh.1.4 billion. Deposits grew by 5% to Ksh. 96.8 billion from Ksh. 91.9 billion fueling growth of cash and bank balances by 11% to Ksh. 25.7 billion from Ksh.23.1 billion and growth of investment securities by 14% to Ksh.36.8 billion from Ksh. 32.3 billion. Capital grew by 9% to Ksh.16.8 billion up from Ksh. 15.4 billion.

In Rwanda, total assets registered 21% growth to Ksh. 130.1 billion up from Ksh. 107.6 billion driven by 22% growth in deposits from Ksh. 77.7 billion to Ksh. 94.7 billion and 23% in loan book from Ksh. 45.5 billion to Ksh. 56.1 billion and 48% growth in cash and bank balances of Ksh. 42.1 billion up from Ksh. 28.5 billion. Capital grew by 26% to Ksh.19.9 billion up from Ksh. 15.8 billion.

In Tanzania, profit after tax grew by 75% to Ksh. 1.1 billion up from Ksh. 0.6 billion. Shareholders’ funds grew by 67% to Ksh. 10.7 billion up from Ksh. 6.4 billion. Loans and advances grew by 19% to Ksh. 31.3 billion from Ksh. 26.2 billion.

The insurance group balance sheet grew by 40% to Ksh. 31.48 billion up from Ksh. 22.4 billion. Profit after tax was 27% up from Ksh.520 million to Ksh. 660 million.

The company has continued to invest in its social and sustainability engine under the Equity Group Foundation. The Equity Leaders Program (ELP) remains central to nurturing the next generation of African leaders, having supported 29,515 university scholars to date. Among them, 1,061 scholars have secured placements at leading global universities, while 9,700 students have participated in paid internships. The Group’s investment in technical and vocational education has benefited 3,979 TVET scholars, reflecting its commitment to workforce development.

Equity has distributed 520,549 clean energy products and planted 36.4 million trees, driving both climate action and community resilience. Through targeted climate finance exceeding USD 200 million, the Group is enabling enterprises and households to adopt sustainable practices. This leadership in green financing has earned Equity international recognition, with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) acknowledging it as the global leader in climate-related transactions.

Equity’s flagship Young Africa Works program continues to unlock entrepreneurial potential. A cumulative Ksh. 363.09 billion has been disbursed to 350,149 MSMEs, while 2.49 million women and youth have received financial education. Complementing these efforts, 658,459 MSMEs have been equipped with entrepreneurship training, broadening economic inclusion across the region.

The company’s social protection initiatives have reached 5.9 million individuals, with Ksh. 169.8 billion disbursed via cash transfer programs. Equity Afia, the Group’s healthcare network, has expanded to 139 clinics, registering 3.98 million patient visits and contributing significantly to affordable and accessible healthcare in the region.

Equity Bank was named the Best Regional Bank in East Africa at the African Banker Awards 2025 and retained title as Kenya’s most valuable brand in 2025, for second year running.