The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 is set to begin its Group C journey tomorrow, August 8, with a highly anticipated doubleheader at the Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) in Kampala.
The group, considered one of the tournament’s toughest, will see Algeria take on South Africa, followed by a clash between the hosts, Uganda, and Guinea.
Algeria vs. South Africa (17:00 EAT)
The opening match of the day promises a heavyweight clash between two of Africa’s footballing giants. Algeria, with its strong tactical discipline and technical skill, will be looking to dominate from the outset. As a team with a rich football history, the Fennec Foxes will be keen to secure three points and establish themselves as early group leaders.
Their opponents, South Africa, will be equally determined. Bafana Bafana brings a blend of youth and experience to the tournament, and their physical style of play and organized defense could pose a significant challenge for the Algerians. This match is expected to be a tense, tactical affair, with both teams looking to exploit any weaknesses in the other’s game.
Guinea vs. Uganda (20:00 EAT)
The evening match will see the host nation, Uganda, take to the pitch for the first time in front of their home fans. The Cranes will be banking on the home crowd’s energy to give them an edge over a formidable Guinea side. The pressure will be immense for Uganda to deliver a winning performance and get their CHAN campaign off to a flying start.
Guinea, however, are a team not to be underestimated. Known for their fast-paced and fluid attack, they will be looking to silence the home crowd and secure a crucial away victory. The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, with a lot at stake for both teams.
A victory for any of the four teams would be a huge boost to their chances of progressing from a difficult group. The results of these matches will set the tone for Group C, making them vital for their tournament aspirations. All eyes will be on the Mandela National Stadium to see who will emerge victorious on the opening day of Group C.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Saturday, August 9
Group B: Central African Republic vs Mauritania (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Tanzania vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 10
Group A: Kenya vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Zambia vs Angola (18:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 11
Group C: South Africa vs Guinea (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Uganda vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 12
Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania