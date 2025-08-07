Shares

Hosts Tanzania are on track for a spot in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mauritania. Veteran defender Shomari Kapombe was the hero, scoring a dramatic late goal in the 89th minute at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

The match was a tense, tactical battle, remaining goalless for most of the game. Mauritania, coming off a draw against Madagascar, showed defensive discipline and looked dangerous at times. They had their best chance in the first half when Ahmed El Moctar forced a good save from the Tanzanian goalkeeper, Yakoub Suleiman. Tanzania, meanwhile, struggled to find their rhythm in the final third, a concern that their coach, Hemed Suleiman, had voiced before the match.

The breakthrough came just as the game seemed destined for a draw. A well-timed run from Kapombe saw him receive a slick pass from Iddy Nado. With composure, the defender rifled the ball into the top of the net, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The victory gives the Taifa Stars a perfect six points from their first two games, putting them at the top of Group B and virtually guaranteeing a spot in the knockout stage. For Mauritania, the loss is a significant setback, leaving them with just one point from two matches and an uphill battle to qualify. They will need to win their final group match against Burkina Faso to have any hope of progressing.

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Thursday, August 7

Group A: DR Congo vs Zambia (16:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Group A: Angola vs Kenya (19:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Friday, August 8

Group C: Algeria vs South Africa (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Group C: Guinea vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Saturday, August 9

Group B: Central African Republic vs Mauritania (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Group B: Tanzania vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Sunday, August 10

Group A: Kenya vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Group A: Zambia vs Angola (18:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Monday, August 11

Group C: South Africa vs Guinea (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Group C: Uganda vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Tuesday, August 12

Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Wednesday, August 13

Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Thursday, August 14

Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Friday, August 15

Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Saturday, August 16

Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Sunday, August 17

Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya

Monday, August 18

Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda

Tuesday, August 19

Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania