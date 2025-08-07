The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 will see seoond round matches in group A. There will be doubleheader that will see DR Congo face Zambia, followed by the host nation Kenya taking on Angola.
DR Congo vs. Zambia (16:00 EAT)
The day’s first match pits two of the group’s powerhouses against each other. DR Congo, a two-time CHAN champion, enters the tournament with a strong reputation and will be looking to dominate from the start. Known for their technical prowess and fluid attacking play, the Leopards are considered strong contenders for the title.
Their opponents, Zambia, also a formidable force in African football, will not be an easy team to beat. The Chipolopolo are known for their speed, tactical discipline, and a solid defense. This match promises to be a captivating tactical battle between two teams with a genuine chance of progressing deep into the tournament.
Angola vs. Kenya (19:00 EAT)
The main event of the evening features the host nation, Kenya, in their tournament opener against Angola. The Harambee Stars, playing on home soil, will be fueled by the passion of the local fans at the Moi International Sports Centre. The pressure will be on the Kenyan squad to deliver a positive result in front of a packed stadium.
Angola, meanwhile, will be a tough challenge. They are known for their physical style of play and will be aiming to spoil the party for the hosts. The Palancas Negras will be banking on their experience and determination to secure a crucial away win. This match is expected to be a high-stakes, intense affair, with both teams eager to secure an early lead in Group A.
A victory in these opening matches would be invaluable for any of the four teams, as it would provide a massive boost of confidence and put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages.
Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:
1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000
2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000
3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Thursday, August 7
Group A: DR Congo vs Zambia (16:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs Kenya (19:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 8
Group C: Algeria vs South Africa (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Guinea vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 9
Group B: Central African Republic vs Mauritania (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Tanzania vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 10
Group A: Kenya vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Zambia vs Angola (18:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 11
Group C: South Africa vs Guinea (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Uganda vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 12
Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania