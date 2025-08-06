Shares

Safaricom hosted the Safaricom Safire Connect Forum in Nairobi Region, bringing together 250 cab drivers, ride-hailing operators and other players in the mobility sector. They were treated to a day of financial learning and empowerment.

The Safaricom Safire Connect forum is part of Safaricom’s ongoing efforts to support enterprising Kenyans to scale their business ventures and earning opportunities. Drivers in the mobility sector are a key part of this group.

“Safaricom Safire Connect is about unlocking opportunities for the everyday hustler. Whether you’re a cab driver or a fleet owner, we want to walk with you on your growth journey, offering the tools, knowledge and networks you need to succeed,” said Esther Waititu, Chief Financial Services Officer, Safaricom PLC.

Hosted at Strathmore University, the guests interacted with digital tools and Safaricom solutions tailored for businesses.

The day featured a lineup of expert sessions, from DTB, Centonomy, TransUnion, E-Mobilis, and Strathmore Business School. The sessions were designed to support growth and innovation in the mobility sector. Participants gained insights on entrepreneurship, financial wellness, digital upskilling, and credit awareness, equipping them to run their operations more effectively.

Safaricom business solutions showcased include Ziidi MMF, Fuliza ya Biashara, Pochi la Biashara, Lipa na M-PESA, and Taasi Till.

The Safaricom Safire Connect Forum is among several community-driven activations under the M-PESA Sokoni, a celebration of 18 years of M-PESA, featuring customer delights through roadshows, rewards, and engagement forums.