Defending champions Senegal began their TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Nigeria in a tightly contested Group D opener at Amaan Stadium.
The decisive goal came in the 75th minute from midfielder Christian Gomis, following a counter-attack. A pass from substitute Moctar Koïté found Gomis unmarked in the box, and he slotted it home with his left foot.
The match, the first-ever CHAN meeting between the two West African powerhouses, was a physical and tense affair. Nigeria, making their return to the tournament after a six-year absence, pressed high and created chances but lacked composure in the final third. Their efforts were met by a resolute Senegalese defense, which held firm under pressure.
Senegal’s tactical changes in the second half, including the introduction of Koïté, helped them regain control and ultimately find the breakthrough. Despite Nigeria’s late push for an equalizer, Senegal’s backline, anchored by Seyni Ndiaye and Joseph Layousse, proved too strong.
This gritty victory extends Senegal’s unbeaten streak against West African teams at CHAN and marks their sixth 1-0 win in the competition’s history.
Senegal now leads Group D, while Nigeria will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture against Congo.
Here is the full list of remaining group matches for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).
Wednesday, August 6
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 7
Group A: DR Congo vs Zambia (16:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs Kenya (19:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 8
Group C: Algeria vs South Africa (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Guinea vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 9
Group B: Central African Republic vs Mauritania (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Tanzania vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 10
Group A: Kenya vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Zambia vs Angola (18:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 11
Group C: South Africa vs Guinea (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Uganda vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 12
Group D: Senegal vs Congo (17:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Nigeria (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Wednesday, August 13
Group B: Madagascar vs Central African Republic (17:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Mauritania vs Burkina Faso (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Thursday, August 14
Group A: Morocco vs Zambia (17:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Angola vs DR Congo (20:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Friday, August 15
Group C: Guinea vs Algeria (17:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: Niger vs South Africa (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Saturday, August 16
Group B: Burkina Faso vs Madagascar (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Group B: Central African Republic vs Tanzania (20:00) – Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Sunday, August 17
Group A: DR Congo vs Morocco (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Group A: Kenya vs Zambia (15:00) – Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani), Nairobi, Kenya
Monday, August 18
Group C: Algeria vs Niger (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Group C: South Africa vs Uganda (20:00) – Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), Kampala, Uganda
Tuesday, August 19
Group D: Nigeria vs Congo (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Group D: Sudan vs Senegal (20:00) – Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Tanzania