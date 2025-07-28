Shares

The existing web-based service for transferring funds between PayPal and M-PESA accounts via PayPal Mobile Money, paypal-mobilemoney.com/m-pesa, powered by Thunes, is being discontinued. Effective August 16, 2025, the service will be permanently shut down.

To continue seamless transfers between your PayPal and M-PESA accounts, you must link your PayPal account directly through the M-PESA app. The PayPal mini-app and the now-discontinued PayPal Mobile Money website will no longer facilitate these transactions. From August 16, 2025, all transfers will be processed exclusively through the M-PESA application’s direct link.

This new development, spearheaded by PayPal in collaboration with Safaricom, shifts the access point for the M-PESA-PayPal service. While the dedicated web portal previously powered by Thunes is being retired, Safaricom has now integrated direct PayPal withdrawals into its M-PESA super app. This new feature simplifies how Kenyan freelancers and remote workers access international payments, eliminating the need for the previous web-based process.