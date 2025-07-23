Shares

Safaricom has finally integrated direct PayPal withdrawals into its M-PESA super app, streamlining how local freelancers and remote workers access international payments.

The new feature eliminates the need for the previous, often cumbersome web-based process, which required users to log into a website to transfer funds. This update provides a faster, more convenient solution for thousands of Kenyans who rely on PayPal to receive payments from global clients and online platforms like Upwork and Fiverr.

With the new in-app integration, the entire process, from linking accounts to reviewing exchange rates and confirming the withdrawal, happens within the M-PESA app, with funds typically arriving in the user’s wallet within minutes to a few hours.

The service is powered by the secure Thunes platform, the same provider behind the long-standing web service, ensuring all transactions are reliable and compliant with data privacy regulations.

Safaricom advises customers to perform all withdrawals exclusively through the official M-PESA app to avoid potential scams.

How to withdraw funds from PayPal through the Safaricom M-PESA App