Safaricom has finally integrated direct PayPal withdrawals into its M-PESA super app, streamlining how local freelancers and remote workers access international payments.
The new feature eliminates the need for the previous, often cumbersome web-based process, which required users to log into a website to transfer funds. This update provides a faster, more convenient solution for thousands of Kenyans who rely on PayPal to receive payments from global clients and online platforms like Upwork and Fiverr.
With the new in-app integration, the entire process, from linking accounts to reviewing exchange rates and confirming the withdrawal, happens within the M-PESA app, with funds typically arriving in the user’s wallet within minutes to a few hours.
The service is powered by the secure Thunes platform, the same provider behind the long-standing web service, ensuring all transactions are reliable and compliant with data privacy regulations.
Safaricom advises customers to perform all withdrawals exclusively through the official M-PESA app to avoid potential scams.
How to withdraw funds from PayPal through the Safaricom M-PESA App
- Open the M-PESA app and ensure it is updated to the latest version.
- Navigate to the PayPal option under the Finance or Global Services section.
- Log in to your PayPal account securely when prompted.
- Link your M-PESA and PayPal accounts (if not already linked via the PayPal Mobile Money portal).
- Enter the amount you wish to withdraw from your PayPal balance.
- Review fees and exchange rates shown upfront.
- Confirm the withdrawal.
- Wait for funds to arrive, typically within minutes to a few hours depending on the amount.