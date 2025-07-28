Shares

Kenya Airways and Air Tanzania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation and enhancing connectivity.

The MoU sets the foundation for increased collaboration between the two airlines, focusing on regional and international partnerships that promote cooperation over competition. Both airlines will utilize their resources and internal capabilities to ensure sustainable growth.

Areas of collaboration outlined in the MoU include the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices in various domains. They include human resource training, engineering, aircraft maintenance, technical cooperation, cargo operations, maintenance and repair operations (MRO), safety, and innovation. The two airlines have a shared ambition of providing more unified travel options and efficiencies of air services within the region.

During the ceremony, Mr. Allan Kilavuka stated, “This partnership underscores our commitment to building regional capacity to support economic growth, trade, and tourism across East Africa. By collaborating closely with Air Tanzania, we can jointly offer our passengers and cargo clients more flexible and efficient travel solutions.”

Air Tanzania CEO Mr. Peter Ulanga remarked, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our regional presence and better serve the growing demand for air travel in Africa. Together with Kenya Airways, we are creating a stronger, more connected aviation landscape that will benefit our economies and our people.”

The signing ceremony took place at the Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways, and Peter Ulanga, Chief Executive Officer of Air Tanzania, formalised the agreement.

Kenya Airways (KQ) flies to 45 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 Tons of cargo annually through their Hub at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Air Tanzania is the national airline of Tanzania and it provides domestic and international connectivity with over 120 weekly flights to more than 15 destinations. Air Tanzania currently operates more than 10 domestic destinations from Dar es Salaam hub, namely: Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Kigoma, Mpanda, Geita, Mbeya, Mtwara, Mwanza, Bukoba, Songea, Tabora, Iringa, Arusha and Zanzibar. It flies internationally to Dubai (UAE), Mumbai (India), Guangzhou (China), Johannesburg (South Africa), Lubumbashi & Kinshasa (DRC), Nairobi (Kenya), Hahaya (Comoros), Ndola and Lusaka (Zambia), Harare (Zimbabwe), Bujumbura (Burundi), Entebbe (Uganda). Soon we will be adding, Juba (Southern Sudan), Lagos (Nigeria), Accra (Ghana), Muscat (Oman) and London (United Kingdom).