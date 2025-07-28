Shares

Bungoma Media FC emerged victorious in the Safaricom 5-Aside Greater Western Regional Tournament after beating Kakamega A FC 3-2 in a thrilling showdown held on Sunday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Bungoma Media FC walked away with the tournament’s top prize of Ksh. 50,000, while Kakamega A FC, the runners-up, earned Ksh. 30,000. Both teams also received exciting giveaways including power banks and shopping vouchers.

The tournament was part of Safaricom’s regional media engagement initiative and also served as a curtain-raiser for the M-PESA Sokoni Caravan Tour in the Greater Western region, which kicked off in Migori. The week-long activation is part of M-PESA @ 18 celebrations, meant to delight customers while giving back to the communities for their continued support.

“This was an excellent engagement and networking platform, full of fun and excitement. As journalists from this region, we truly appreciate what Safaricom has done by bringing together media teams from across the Greater Western region. We encourage them to continue with this initiative and even expand it further to have a national tournament for the journalists,” said Mourice Alal, a journalist from Kisumu.

The tournament brought together fourteen media teams from across the region, including Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, and Kisumu counties.

This week, Safaricom has organised numerous customer engagement initiatives in the region geared towards capacity building, business growth and community empowerment.

These include:

1.Safaricom Safire Connect – bringing together farmers, Agri-entrepreneurs, and stakeholders for a day of learning, empowerment, and networking

2. Safaricom Hook – A two-day event that aims to empower the youth in the areas of financial literacy, tech-forward upskilling, career readiness and culture as a form of expression and income for the youth

3. Grow with Safaricom Business – Targeting Large, Medium and Small businesses with innovative tools and credit facilities to enable them unlock growth opportunities and thrive in today’s digital world.

Others include, Wezesha Mama, M-PESA Agents Awards and customer delights through a road caravan.