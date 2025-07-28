Shares

Safaricom has officially launched the Greater Western edition of the M-PESA Sokoni Festival. This is the latest stop in its nationwide initiative commemorating 18 years of M-PESA’s impact on Kenya’s digital and financial landscape.

The M-PESA Sokoni Festival will be activated across the Greater Western region, hosting a mix of empowerment forums and high-impact community events. This regional leg will culminate in a grand finale at Mambo Leo Stadium, where customers will enjoy deals by day in an open celebration of enterprise, innovation, and M-PESA-driven transformation and a free 18 & Over concert in the evening.

“Since its inception, M-PESA has transformed how millions of Kenyans access, move, grow and protect their money. Through the Sokoni Festival, we are engaging directly with our customers. This is how we honour our customers by walking beside them, listening and offering real tools and solutions that make business and life easier,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The festival programme features a series of engagements that address the diverse needs of Greater Western business ecosystem. On the 29th of July, the Safaricom Hook Circle will bring together young entrepreneurs at Siaya National Polytechnic for an interactive workshop giving training in plumbing, electronics, hospitality and beauty and fashion. At the same time, the Safire Connect forum will gather youth aspirers in Kisumu for hands-on digital and financial literacy training. On 30th July, the Wezesha Mama initiative will take centre stage, bringing together women’s groups.

Safaricom will also host dedicated forums for boda boda operators on financial and digital tools, first aid and road safety skills needed for their trade. Meanwhile, the Regional M-PESA Agent Awards on 31st July will celebrate agents who have shown exemplary service in extending financial inclusion across the region.

Grow with Safaricom Business Forum will host the regional Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, and partners to explore practical ways technology can streamline operations. The celebrations will peak on 2nd August with the Sokoni Festival concert at Mambo Leo Stadium in Kisumu.