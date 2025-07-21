Shares

Toyota by CFAO Kenya has gifted Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, the new 2025 Toyota Hilux Double Cab.

The gift is part of their ongoing partnership with Omanyala and Toyota by CFAO has provided him with a Hilux to support his daily movement across training, competition, and public engagements. Omanyala will now drive the 2025 Hilux Double Cab 2.4L Automatic, a capable and comfortable utility vehicle.

“We are proud to support Ferdinand Omanyala’s journey as he continues to inspire the nation and the African continent. The new 2025 Hilux is built for the bold just like Omanyala and is perfectly suited for champions who need power, comfort, and reliability in equal measure,” said Daniel Maundu, General Manager, Toyota National Sales.

Built for everyday reliability and rugged exploration, the 2025 Hilux features a 2.4L engine, a robust 4×4 drivetrain, and a payload capacity of up to 900 kgs making it ideal for both work and weekend adventures.

The double cab design offers spacious seating for five, while a comfortable cabin provides ample legroom and headroom for long journeys. Safety is at the core of its design, with driver and passenger airbags (including driver knee airbags), anti-lock braking system (ABS) for better control in all conditions, and easy-to-engage off-road features like differential lock and 4LO mode.

“Driving the Hilux has been a game-changer for me. It’s more than just a vehicle it gives me the freedom to move, to perform, and to represent Kenya with confidence,” Omanyala shared during the ceremony. “I’m excited to continue this journey with Toyota by CFAO, and I look forward to unleashing even more milestones together,” he added.

Toyota by CFAO Limited, a subsidiary of the CFAO Mobility Kenya Limited, is the official distributor and service provider of Toyota, Yamaha motorcycles, Volkswagen, Suzuki, Mercedes Benz passenger, trucks and buses, Hino, Hyundai light trucks, and Sinotruk (HOWO) as well as Winpart (value parts) and AUTOFAST quick service stations. CFAO Mobility Kenya has a network of 40 branches, dealerships, and authorized service centers across the country with after-sales services. CFAO Motors Kenya also provides additional services under their certified pre-owned vehicle brand, Automark.