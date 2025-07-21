Shares

Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Group Foundation (EGF) have partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll out the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women online course to promote entrepreneurship.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women is a global initiative that helps foster economic growth by providing entrepreneurs around the world with practical education, interactive activities, and instruction by educators from top business schools reaching over 200,000 entrepreneurs.

Built by Goldman Sachs and delivered through the University of Leeds, 10,000 Women Online education program is open to all Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Group Foundation SMEs, granting access to all ten courses and eligibility to join the 10,000 Women alumni community.

Building on a legacy of empowering women entrepreneurs, Equity Group, through its Fanikisha program launched in 2007, has long been committed to providing financial literacy and business skills training. This commitment continues as Equity Group plays a key role in actively mobilizing, enrolling, and supporting women entrepreneurs throughout a 20-week program.

Equity Bank Kenya will leverage its existing Fanikisha network, extending invitations to its Shaba, Almasi, Dhahabu, and Platini customers. The new initiative aligns with the core Fanikisha promise of equipping women with the financial knowledge and business skills necessary for sustainable growth and success.

Through Pamoja Banking, Equity Group provides access to credit, financial literacy training, and ongoing support, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and economic empowerment within communities.

Commenting on the partnership, Equity Group MD and CEO Dr. James Mwangi said “Equity Bank is deeply committed to empowering women in business to achieve their business aspirations and driving financial inclusion across Kenya. Partnering with IFC for the 10,000 Women program enables us to offer world-class learning opportunities to our customers, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive business environment This program will leverage our extensive regional network and digital platforms to reach women entrepreneurs in every corner of the country, providing them with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and access a global network of like-minded businesswomen.”

“Empowering women entrepreneurs is central to our mission of fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development. IFC is committed to unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs in Kenya, who are vital to driving economic growth and creating jobs. The 10,000 Women program represents a valuable opportunity to equip women with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their business ventures. We are honored to collaborate with Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Group Foundation to make this vision a reality,” said Jesman Chonzi, Manager, Financial Institutions Group – East Africa, IFC.