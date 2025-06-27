Shares

Smile Train has opened a Cleft Leadership Center (CLC) at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ghana. The National Cleft Care Center – A Smile Train Cleft Leadership Center will revolutionize cleft care delivery in Ghana and across the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

The nearly 30-thousand square foot building makes it the largest cleft care center on the continent. Treatment capacity at KATH is expected to increase by more than 5 times (from 220 to 800) and surgical training capacity by 6 times (3 to18). It will directly address the urgent need for cleft care in Ghana where approximately 700 babies are born with a cleft each year.

The center is the result of a four-way partnership between Smile Train, Ghana’s Ministry of Health, the Ghana Cleft Foundation, and KATH. Together, this coalition will unlock access to quality cleft care and training.

“The impact of this center will be immediate and far-reaching,” said Susannah Schaefer, President and CEO of Smile Train. “It means many more children will receive the life-changing care they need, and it means there will now be a steady supply of trained professionals who can carry this work forward for generations. This is how we create lasting change: by building capacity and empowering local health systems to lead the way.”

Smile Train’s new CLC will not only expand regional cleft surgical capacity but also serve as a hub for interdisciplinary training in cleft treatment, from surgery to dental care to speech therapy and more.

“This groundbreaking center will be a benchmark of quality surgical capacity in Africa and is a shining example of how Smile Train’s partnership-based model works,” said Prof. Peter Donkor, President of Ghana Cleft Foundation. “The opening of the National Cleft Care Center in Ghana exemplifies the long-term impact of investing in local health systems. This collaboration will help ensure that every child with a cleft has the opportunity to live a full, happy, and healthy life.”

When fully operational, the new center will be capable of supporting up to 500 surgery patients and 350 comprehensive cleft care patients with services. They include nutritional education, speech therapy, orthodontics, psychosocial and oral health.

“This four-way partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to strengthening Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to specialized care. The facility will enhance comprehensive care and continued progress in cleft care services,” said Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH. “The National Cleft Care Center will not only serve children and families more but also train future cleft care providers and improve research efforts.