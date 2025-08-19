Shares

Smile Train has embarked on an initiative to install solar power in pediatric operating theatres in the African continent. This initiative is in collaboration with Scottish charity Kids Operating Room (KidsOR).

A recent survey conducted in 21 hospitals across Africa reported a 68% increase in surgical safety, while 93% of respondents confirmed a significant reduction in power related disruptions during procedures. Additionally, 92% agreed that the solar system aligns with their organization’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values.

Through this partnership, 61 hospitals across Africa have already been equipped with stand-alone solar surgical systems, with a goal of reaching 77 hospitals by the end of 2025. The partnership, launched in July 2020, has also refurbished 40 surgical theatres with child-friendly equipment and design.

Smile Train’s Vice President and Regional Director for Africa Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi emphasized the practical impact of the collaboration: “We knew we needed a solution tailored for Africa’s unique challenges, including frustrating power outages with low surgical infrastructure. This innovation provides partner hospitals with reliable energy, allowing them to focus on delivering safe surgery to children including those born with clefts.”

The solar surgery system has proven critical in minimizing surgical delays and safeguarding pediatric patients even during extended power outages. The Smile Train KidsOR partnership is drawing attention to long-term sustainability and capacity building. Every installation includes hands-on training for local surgical teams, ensuring they can maintain and manage the theatres independently.

David Cunningham, CEO of Kids Operating Room, added: “Every installation includes training for local teams to maintain and operate the systems. This empowers hospitals to manage independently during outages and ensures pediatric operations continue without interruption.”

Beyond infrastructure, the Smile Train KidsOR partnership has also invested in the future of African pediatric surgery by collaborating with the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) and the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa (COSECSA). Through this initiative, 45 pediatric surgeons across Africa are being trained and supported with academic scholarships.