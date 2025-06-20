Shares

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing sustainability in their purchasing decisions. This has therefore fostered the need for new operational and practices that support sustainability in manufacturing. According to PwC 2024 Voice of the Consumer Survey, consumers are willing to spend an average of 9.7% more on sustainably produced or sourced goods, even as cost-of-living and inflationary concerns weigh. This rising awareness is transforming how global businesses, especially manufacturers ought to operate.

Manufacturing companies hold significant influence in shaping lifestyles and consumption habits through new products and technologies that overall influence consumer behaviours and promote specific trends. As such, these companies hold a large share of responsibility in curbing environmental sustainability through material sourcing, energy use, product durability and disposal.

To remain responsible, manufacturers should increasingly adopt sustainable practices with great urgency. This includes a focus on eco-designs, waste reduction, energy efficiency and sustainable sourcing. Using recycled and sustainable materials, reducing waste during production and re-processing waste into raw materials are essential steps. Moreover, smart manufacturing technologies play a crucial role in optimizing processes for greater efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

While manufacturers face significant challenges in implementing sustainability in their operations, some businesses are leading the way and demonstrating that it is achievable. LG Electronics for instance has emerged as a global leader committed to eco-conscious innovation. The company has maintained a spot in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 13 consecutive years, ranking among the top 10% of global companies for environmental, social, governance (ESG) and economic practices.

Additionally, the LG secured a Top 1% global ranking in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) marking the second consecutive year, with high scores in environmental criteria, demonstrating strong performance in waste and pollutants management, energy management program and climate strategy. These achievements reflect a strong commitment to responsible environmental management.

The current modern production equipment should feature technological advancements to make it more energy-efficient than older systems in order to reduce waste and pollution. Similarly, electronics and appliances ought to incorporate smart technologies aimed at optimizing energy use as well as providing eco-friendly solutions. For instance, smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners and lighting solutions, among others should have inbuilt energy-saving features. These innovations will contribute to lower utility bills all while supporting sustainable living.

Transitioning to sustainable practices can be challenging. This is because energy-efficient technologies require a significant investment. Despite all the challenges, switching to recyclable materials and renewable resources is an excellent first step toward sustainability. Crucially, none of these initiatives stand alone. The most effective sustainability strategies integrate community involvement and consumer education.

Leading manufacturers should therefore provide awareness campaigns, environmental programs and partnerships to foster climate literacy. Encouraging consumers to use appliances in more energy-conscious ways, such as choosing eco modes or managing usage through smart apps will extend the impact in the long run.

Governments too, should implement environmental strong regulations that push manufacturers toward sustainability. These regulations often include incentives like tax breaks that help ease the transition to new practices. Additionally, companies everywhere should recognise the importance of sustainability and many make it a part of their corporate responsibility since it will attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Ultimately, the path to a greener future depends on bold choices by businesses, empowered consumers and companies committed to sustainable innovation.

By Donghun Lee writer is the President of LG Electronics East Africa. His email is donghun2.lee@lge.com.