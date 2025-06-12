Shares

Salus Cloud has received a $3.7 million seed funding to advance its mission of accelerating access to secure software delivery across Africa, the Middle East, and other growth markets.

The round was co-led by two of Africa’s leading investors in transformative technologies, Atlantica Ventures and P1 Ventures. It had additional backing from pan-African venture capital firms LoftyInc Capital, Zedcrest Capital, and Everywhere Ventures, alongside angel investor Tim Chen, who joined the round independently.

The funding will enable Salus to accelerate product development, advance its go-to-market strategy, and scale its AI-powered developer agents that help engineering teams shorten deployment cycles and ship code more securely. It will also support the growth of its customer base across growth regions, including Africa, Middle East and underserved tech ecosystems, while enhancing the onboarding experience for both self-service and enterprise users.

Launched in 2024, Salus was developed by African engineers who understand the growing complexities faced by software teams in growth markets, making it a solution better suited to these regions compared to foreign counterparts.

Its platform uses AI-driven automation and tooling consolidation to deliver zero-touch configuration for Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD). The artificial intelligence system assists developers by detecting and remediating production issues, including security vulnerabilities and performance problems, in real time. By integrating security into deployment pipelines and automating observability practices, the platform enables developers, especially lean engineering teams, to focus on innovation and reduce operational overhead.

Speaking on the raise, Andrew Mori, CEO of Salus Cloud, said: “In much of the growth market, most startups and SMEs still operate without secure automated software delivery processes, leaving them vulnerable to breaches, compliance challenges, and slow release cycles. This funding gives us the firepower to level the playing field, so that high-growth teams, regardless of size or geography, can deploy secure, production-grade software with confidence. We’re incredibly grateful to our investors and remain committed to building best-practise infrastructure, powering the operations of businesses in the cloud”.