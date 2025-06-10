Shares

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has officially released a sprawling 24-race provisional calendar for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship. The season will start from early March to early December.

The 2026 season is set to kick off with the traditional Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne and will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Yas Island, offering a blend of classic circuits and newer additions to the F1 schedule. The calendar maintains a strong presence across Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Europe. Unfortunately Africa is not represented.

The season will begin with a triple header in the Asia-Pacific region. It will start in Melbourne, Australia (March 6-8), followed by Shanghai, China (March 13-15), and concluding with Suzuka, Japan (March 27-29).

April will see the tournament move to the Middle East for races in Bahrain (April 10-12) and Saudi Arabia (April 17-19). May marks the beginning of the North American leg, featuring a street race in Miami (May 1-3) and the Canadian Grand Prix in Montréal (May 22-24).

The heart of the European summer will bring the tournament to Monaco (June 5-7), Barcelona-Catalunya (June 12-14), Austria (June 26-28), and Silverstone in Great Britain (July 3-5). The mid-summer stretch will include challenging races in Belgium (July 17-19) and **Hungary (July 24-26) before the traditional August break.

The calendar will then heat up again with races in the Netherlands (August 21-23), Monza (September 4-6)** and the new addition of Madrid, Spain (September 11-13). The latter part of September sees the return to Baku, Azerbaijan (September 25-27), before heading to the vibrant street circuit of Singapore (October 9-11).

The Americas stage of the season will feature the United States Grand Prix in Austin (October 23-25), followed by Mexico City (October 30 – November 1) and São Paulo, Brazil (November 6-8). The penultimate race will be the night race in Las Vegas (November 19-21).

The 2026 season will then conclude with two Middle Eastern rounds: Qatar in Lusail (November 27-29) and the finale in Abu Dhabi on Yas Island (December 4-6).

FIA Formula One World Championship 2026 Calendar

1. Australia: 06-08 MAR – Melbourne

2. China: 13-15 MAR – Shanghai

3. Japan: 27-29 MAR – Suzuka

4. Bahrain: 10-12 APR – Sakhir

5. Saudi Arabia: 17-19 APR – Jeddah

6. Miami: 01-03 MAY – Miami

7. Canada: 22-24 MAY – Montréal

8. Monaco: 05-07 JUN – Monaco

9. Barcelona-Catalunya: 12-14 JUN – Barcelona

10. Austria: 26-28 JUN – Spielberg

11. Great Britain: 03-05 JUL – Silverstone

12. Belgium: 17-19 JUL – Spa-Francorchamps

13. Hungary: 24-26 JUL – Budapest

14. Netherlands: 21-23 AUG – Zandvoort

15. Italy: 04-06 SEP – Monza

16. Spain: 11-13 SEP – Madrid

17. Azerbaijan: 25-27 SEP – Baku

18. Singapore: 09-11 OCT – Singapore

19. USA: 23-25 OCT – Austin

20. Mexico City: 30 OCT – 01 NOV – Mexico City

21. São Paulo: 06-08 NOV – São Paulo

22. Las Vegas: 19-21 NOV – Las Vegas

23. Qatar: 27-29 NOV – Lusail

24. Abu Dhabi: 04-06 DEC – Yas Island