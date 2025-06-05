Shares

Onafriq is celebrating its 15th anniversary by announcing an achievement of connecting 1 billion mobile money wallets and 500 million bank accounts across its infrastructure. Onafriq facilitates cross-border disbursements and collections, card issuance, offline agent banking, and FX & treasury services.

“We remain fully committed to connecting every individual and business in Africa with each other and the world,” said Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO of Onafriq. “What we’ve built is more than a network; it’s an infrastructure layer that has evolved in lockstep with the continent’s digital growth. From mobile money to bank accounts, from remittances to real-time trade – we’ve grown as Africa has grown. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and even more excited about the road ahead.”

Onafriq’s network now connects:

-961 million registered mobile wallets

-464 million registered bank accounts

-More than 2,000 cross-border payment corridors

As Onafriq steps into its next chapter, the company is intensifying its focus on developing locally relevant infrastructure while maintaining its extensive pan-African scale. “We are increasingly focused on creating infrastructure with local depth,” Okoudjou explained. He pointed to Nigeria as a prime example, where Onafriq is building a unique payments stack that integrates its cross-border capabilities with local regulatory and foreign exchange realities. This approach aims to foster more active, sustained, and impactful digital usage beyond mere registration numbers.

Looking forward, Onafriq is actively exploring blockchain infrastructure and stablecoin integrations. These innovations are designed to enable near-instant, programmable payments, crucial for facilitating real-time, interoperable trade across African currencies. Such advancements align directly with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), positioning Africa to bypass outdated payment systems in favor of a modern, mobile-first financial ecosystem.