Onafriq and Alviere have announced a partnership that will enable remittances and other payment services from the United States to Africa.

Alviere is an embedded finance platform provider while Onafriq connects various payment schemes with more than 500 million mobile wallets, over 200 million bank accounts, and 400 thousand small medium businesses in its network across Africa.

Onafriq will leverage the Alviere HIVE platform and regulatory framework for processing payments originating from the U.S. and its territories.

“We are proud to be a key part of the global effort to make sending a cross border payment as easy and as simple as making a phone call,” says Dare Okoudjou, the founder and CEO of Onafriq. “With Alviere’s technology and regulatory coverage, and our extensive footprint across the continent, we will enable fast and secure remittances while facilitating financial access and economic prosperity for Africans.”

Alviere co-founder and CEO, Pedro Silva, added, “Onafriq is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in fintech, revolutionizing cross-border payments throughout the African diaspora. We’re proud to be partnering with Dare and his team, our joint focus is to enhance financial access for all people regardless of borders, history, or current means. Together, Onafriq and Alviere will enable a variety of efficient, competitive payment options for millions of consumers.”

Alviere’s comprehensive financial technology platform allows any organization to seamlessly embed financial products and services into existing and new offerings. The Alviere HIVE platform offers an extensive range of configurable, branded financial products and services, including accounts, virtual and physical cards, wallets, payments, and global money transfers.

Onafriq is an omnichannel network of networks, making borders matter less by providing partners with a single pathway to unlock the full power of cross-border and cross-platform payment solutions. It has a network spanning 40 African markets and a strong regional presence in 10 offices in Africa, and others in the UK, US, and China.