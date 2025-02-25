Shares

Glass House PR has launched The Glass House PR Report on the state of public relations in Africa. The report engaged over 28 public relations agencies from at least fifteen (15) countries across the continent, representing North, South, East, and West Africa, along with insights from industry thought leaders and the public.

The report provides a perspective on the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping public relations in Africa today. These insights serve as a valuable resource for professionals across various sectors, including government, technology, healthcare, finance, nonprofit organizations, development, media, event management, hospitality, and retail.

“The PR industry in Africa is at a pivotal moment, with digital disruption, demographic shifts, and increasing demand for strategic communication reshaping how we engage with audiences,” said Mary Njoki, CEO of Glass House PR. “This report is a roadmap for PR professionals, businesses, and policymakers to navigate these changes and harness the power of storytelling for impactful communication.”

Key findings from the report that underscore the evolving challenges and opportunities within the industry:

• Perception and Value of PR: The perception and understanding of PR’s value remains the most significant challenge, with 22.22% of respondents identifying it as the primary hurdle. Additionally, economic instability and high client expectations with limited budgets impact 12.35% of respondents each, while budget constraints remain a recurring issue for 11.11% of professionals in the industry.

• Storytelling and Cultural Sensitivity: Storytelling remains central to PR strategies, with 41.38% of respondents ranking it as extremely important, particularly in aligning narratives with African values and development goals. Moreover, cultural sensitivity plays a critical role in campaign effectiveness, with 62.96% of respondents emphasizing its high impact on success.

• AI Integration in PR: While 46.43% of PR firms have already integrated AI tools into their daily processes, AI adoption remains in its early stages across the industry. Nearly 63% of media houses report limited or no AI integration, highlighting a significant opportunity for technological advancement.

• Primary PR Objectives: Building brand awareness and market presence remains the top objective of PR efforts in Africa, with 37.70% of respondents citing it as their main focus. The ability to measure brand awareness within specific communities is the most requested PR success metric (25.00%), reflecting a shift toward targeted, measurable communication strategies.

• Technology and Crisis Management: The adoption of technology in crisis communication is on the rise, with 50.00% of PR professionals focusing primarily on technological solutions for crisis management, while 46.43% maintain a moderate focus. Additionally, mobile-first platforms (24.19%) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven targeted communication (22.58%) are recognized as the most critical technologies for PR growth.

• Data Analysis and Measurement: Measuring PR success is increasingly driven by data, with 22.67% of professionals identifying data analysis and measurement as the most crucial skills in the industry. Additionally, 18.67% of respondents highlight the importance of innovation in storytelling, emphasizing the growing need for creative, data-driven approaches.

• Growth Areas in PR: Digital-first campaigns lead as the fastest-growing area in PR across Africa, with an expected growth rate of 10.83%. Corporate reputation management follows at 10.00%, and marketing communications at 9.17%, reinforcing the increasing importance of digital strategies in the industry.

• Talent Retention and Recruitment: The industry faces significant challenges in hiring and retaining talent, with 35.48% of respondents identifying talent retention as the most pressing issue. Hiring mid-level staff (14.52%) and recruiting professionals from diverse career backgrounds (11.29%) are also key concerns. Notably, 33.93% of new hires in PR come from advertising and marketing industries, while journalism (21.43%) and rival PR agencies (16.07%) also serve as talent pipelines.

The report also provides key insights in the build up to the Africa Global PR Week Scheduled for August 27th to 29th, 2025, in Nairobi, that aims to foster collaboration, upskill PR professionals and promote best practices across Africa.